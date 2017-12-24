The video will start in 8 Cancel

Manchester United are willing to include a loan-back arrangement in any deal they make for Ryan Sessegnon according to The Sun .

It is hoped the added incentive can persuade Fulham to sell the youngster but also put them ahead of rumoured competitors such as Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid.

Fulham currently have six players on loan: Tomas Kalas, Rafa Soares, Oliver Norwood, Lucas Piazon, Sheyi Ojo and Jordan Graham.

Under Championship rules Fulham would be allowed to bring in another player temporarily but only 5 loan players can be included in a match day squad.

Sessegnon has played in all 23 Championship fixtures this season.

Reportedly Luke Shaw is keen to remain at Old Trafford and fight for his place which would allow 17-year-old Sessegnon to remain at Craven Cottage to continue his development.

Rumours suggest a bid in excess of £30m would be required for the full-back but perhaps this option could tempt Fulham's hand.