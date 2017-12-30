Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A game of two halves for Fulham if there ever was one.

The Cottagers silky midfield were unable to run the show like they did at Cardiff City Stadium and Slavisa Jokanovic found himself forced to make two substitutions when Fulham went 2-0 down in the first half.

Goals from Jarrod Bowen and Nouha Dicko put Hull deservedly ahead at the break, as the home side completely nullified the visitors via some exceptional pressing.

Substitutes Neeskans Kebano and Aboubakar Kamara changed the game however and despite the London side not being able to play their normal game, they battled through the second period to see the away supporters home in good spirits.

See our ratings below:

Marcus Bettinelli 6

Couldn't do too much for the goals and Hull's pressing meant he struggled to find an outlet when the ball was played back to him. Pulled a fantastic reaction save in the second half.

Ryan Fredericks 6

Looked threatening when he could get up the pitch but was exploited in the first half. Improved in the second.

Tomas Kalas 6

Was choked of any chance to be comfortable on the ball and his overall performance took a knock. Was more solid in the second-half however.

Tim Ream 5

Did well to fight through a game where he wasn't in his best form. Both looked really strong and also got into trouble at times.

Denis Odoi 5

Had some strong defensive moments but made a crucial error in the build up to a Hull goal. Struggled to impact the game going forward.

Tom Cairney 6

Looked up for the fight and showed some nice touches but just never had the space to be really threatening against his former club.

Kevin McDonald 6

Gave a few fouls away but also managed to stop Hull breaking quickly in the second half. Not a fantastic performance but was strong when necessary.

Stefan Johansen 6

The closest the midfield trio came to pulling the strings through his ability to find space. Overall nullified by Hull's pressing performance however.

Sheyi Ojo 4

Looked lively early on and had a couple of wayward shots but never really had much time on the ball as Hull dominated.

Ryan Sessegnon 7

After producing very little in the first half, the 17-year-old embodied the change in Fulham's performance. Was full of running in the second and only became more of a threat in tandem with Lucas Piazon when he was moved to left back with space to run into.

Floyd Ayite 4

Struggled to create a significant impression on the game and was subbed. Like Ojo was no poorer than other players at the stage they were substituted.

Subs

Neeskens Kebano (40mins) 8

Had the penetration that no Fulham player offered in the first half. Always had a trick to offer and threatened all across the front line. While Kamara grabbed the goals, Kebano changed the tone of play as Hull's defenders where forced to play on the ground, where before they'd looked comfortable with any aerial threat.

Aboubakar Kamara (40mins) 8

A couple of weak misses cannot detract from his brace. Changed the game in the second half by creating the penalty all on his own and really stepped up when needed. Got to start against Ipswich.

Lucas Piazon (74mins) 7

Worked well with Sessegnon and produced some magical passes in his 15 minute cameo. Piazon offered a different angle of attack and Fulham looked a lot a lot more likely to create a chance when he came on the pitch.