Southampton have joined the list of clubs attempting to prise Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham according to the Daily Telegraph .

The Saints recently sold Virgil Van Dijk after a mammoth transfer saga and supposedly were persuaded by the need to invest in the team due to being only two points from the drop zone.

The £75m fee the defender commanded certainly gives them room to manoeuvre this January.

While the south coast club are not quite of the same stature as the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham but could offer more playing time for Sessegnon.

It would appear the youngster would be behind Ryan Bertrand in the pecking order at St Mary's but reports have suggested there is interest from Manchester City in the England international and Mauricio Pellegrino may want to prepare for his eventual departure.

Southampton have also been linked with a loan move for Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, given Charlie Austin's injury struggles, as well as former players such as Luke Shaw who are struggling for minutes.