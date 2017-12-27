The video will start in 8 Cancel

We take a look at how the QPR stars who aren't at the club did this Boxing Day.

It was a mixed day with some promotion hopefuls playing well, a nasty head injury, and a three-nil defeat from the players looking to trouble the Rs line-up some time soon.

Matt Ingram (Northampton Town)

Ingram returned to the Cobblers net following their one-all draw with promotion chasing Blackburn Rovers. Sadly, the keeper was left to collect the ball from his net multiple times as Doncaster Rovers ran away 3-0 winners over Northampton.

Ex-QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was left ruing his team selection but it seems the 24-year-old's inclusion wasn't a regrettable one.

Despite conceding three goals, the Northapmton Chronicle & Echo awarded the stopper their star man title and highlighted a superb double save.

Alex Finney (Maidstone United)

The 21-year-old lasted just 15 minutes before needing to be substituted following an early clash against Dover Athletic in the National League.

The head injury resulted in Finney being taken to hospital by his mother and he now looks set to miss the rest of Maidstone's festive fixtures.

The centre-half was making his 10th consecutive league start after initially struggling to break into the team.

Maidstone manager Jay Saunders told Kent Online: "Pretty much all his top front teeth are wobbling about in his head and he can hardly talk.

"He's cut all the inside of his mouth as well and he looked a bit dazed to me.

"I think we'll lose him over the Christmas period which is a blow but that's how it goes."

Brandon Comley (Colchester United)

It was better news for central midfielder Comley whose Colchester side bounced back from a draw with Port Vale to take down Crawley Town 2-0.

The midfielder played for a full 90 minutes and produced a crucial interception to release Sammie Szmodics who lobbed into the net.

The 22-year-old Montserrat international has played 17 league games as the U's challenge for an automatic promotion spot.

They are just one point behind third placed Lincoln.

Eberechi Eze (Wycombe Wanderers)

One of the top scoring teenagers in the Football League helped his side to victory through his array of passing against Newport County

19-year-old Eze, who returns to QPR on January 2nd, performed a sublime back-heel to instigate a move that led to the Chairboys opening goal.

The forward has been used as a creative midfielder in his time at Wycombe and showed a range of clever passing in his 75 minute performance.

With five goals in 15 appearances alongside assists and Man of the Match awards, it seems the youngster has made the most of his opportunity with Wycombe placed fourth in League Two - level on points with Lincoln.