Rs midfielder Jordan Cousin's was pleased to have returned to a central midfield position in QPR's Boxing Day draw with Ipswich.

The 23-year-old slotted in alongside Massimo Luongo and Josh Scowen as Luke Freeman was given a more advanced role against Mick McCarthy's men.

Bright Osayi-Samuel replaced Cousins late in the match but, with Scowen being suspended for this weekend's game against Millwall after his 86th minute red card, the former England U20 international could be afforded another opportunity to impress.

Cousins said: "It was good to be back in the middle of the park; I tried to influence the game as much as I could.

"I got a bit tired towards the end, which was expected because I hadn’t played in a couple of weeks but that’s expected.

"It’s the midfield where I want to be so it was good to be out there.

"The other midfield three have done well this season so it’s hard to break in there, but obviously I want to go in there and show some legs and a bit of quality in the final third.

It’s good to play with those three [Scowen, Luongo and Freeman] because they’re great players, but on a personal note it’s very good to be back in there and playing.

“My sole focus was to be an attacking threat in the final third, and I was a bigger threat than I’ve been in my whole career at QPR so it’s important to continue that and contribute some chances and goals as well."

While the Charlton trainee was happy with the Rs' performance he admitted the side need to be more clinical to compliment the performances the side's defenders have put in.

He said: “I think it was a good performance from us. It’s a tough place to come to, I think on another day if we took the chances we had we could have nicked it but it’s a good away point.

“We got into some great positions in the first half and the second half. It’s just that killer touch we need to finish these teams off because I think it only takes one opportunity to score because our defence is so resolute and strong.

"We just need that cutting edge in the final third and I think we’ll be alright.”