Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has kept faith with the side that beat Cardiff 4-2 for the trip to Hull.

Ryan Sessegnon starts in an attacking role, while Floyd Ayite once again leads the line and Sheyi Ojo completes the front three.

The ex-Watford manager will be hoping the side can take their momentum straight into this game against a Hull side who have welcomed back 21-year-old Jarrod Bowen.

The striker is the Tigers' top goalscorer this term having netted 10 times and will play alongside Nouha Dicko up top.

Line-ups:

Hull City: Allan McGregor, Jackson Irvine, Michael Hector, Nouha Dicko, Jon Toral, Seb Larsson, Jarrod Bowen, Michael Dawson (c), Fikayo Tomori, Ola Aina, Kevin Stuart

Subs: David Marshall, Adama Diamande, Evandro, Markus Henriksen, Max Clark, Frazier Campell, Josh Clackstone

Fulham: Marcus Bettinelli, Ryan Fredericks, Ryan Sessegnon, Denis Odoi, Kevin McDonald, Stefan Johansen, Tom Cairney, Floyd Ayite, Tim Ream, Sheyi Ojo, Tomas Kalas

Subs: David Button, Neeskens Kebano, Rui Fonte, Oliver Norwood, Lucas Piazon, Marcelo Djalo, Aboubakar Kamara