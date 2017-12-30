Good afternoon!
I hope you've enjoyed some time off and had as good a Christmas as the Cottagers.
Fulham and their away following have completed another arduous journey, this time to Humberside to take on Hull City.
The lengthy Boxing Day journey to Cardiff City Stadium proved to be worth it with a 4-2 win over Neil Warnock's side.
Slavisa Jokanovic will hope to be at the start of a run of form that can replicate last season's play-off push as they face a Hull City side beginning to stabalise. They drew against Derby on Boxing Day and are looking for a second win since Nigel Adkins took charge.
So wherever you are, relax and follow all the latest updates from this afternoon's match.
Key Events
Who is Jarrod Bowen?
10 goals in 23 games says it all really.
Hull picked him up as a youngster from Hereford and at just 21, it seems like he’s coming of age!
He hasn’t played many minutes in the last few games but is a real threat coming off of the right flank.
HULL XI
The Tigers welcome back top scorer Jarrod Bowen to play alongside Nouha Dicko this afternoon.
Evandro and Frazier Campbell are on the bench coming back after injury.
FULHAM XI
0 changes from Slavisa Jokanovic after the Boxing Day win over Cardiff
10-minute warning
Teams should be announced in around 10 minutes.
The performance against Cardiff was obviously a solid one but with a game against Ipswich Town on Tuesday we could see some rotation.
Will we see man-in-demand Ryan Sessegnon further up the pitch again?
Who will lead the line?
Will Lucas Piazon get a chance?
All these questions will be answered very soon...
Happy memories!
The team is here
The team has arrived and there’s a few fans starting to hang around the KCOM stadium.
Can Fulham sign off from 2017 in the perfect way?
Hello!
Welcome!
Good afternoon to you all from the KCOM on a wintry afternoon if there ever was one.
We’re just 45 minutes away from the official team announcements, so stick with us as things begin to heat up ahead of today’s match.
First up some match trivia to tide you over:
- Hull have won their last four home league matches against Fulham – the Cottagers’ last league win there came at Boothferry Park in October 1996.
- Fulham have beaten Hull twice in 2017 – winning in the FA Cup in January and in the Championship in September – and last beat an opponent three times in a calendar year in 2014 against Norwich.
- After scoring three times in a win over Brentford in Nigel Adkins’ first game in charge, Hull have failed to find the net in each of their three games since (D1 L2).
- Slavisa Jokanovic’s side are looking to record three consecutive Championship wins for the first time since April (a run of four wins).
- 12 different Hull players have scored a league goal at the KCOM Stadium this season – only Brentford have had as many different scorers in home fixtures (also 12).
- Ryan Sessegnon has been directly involved in five of Fulham’s last nine away goals in the Championship (four goals and one assist).