Good afternoon!

I hope you've enjoyed some time off and had as good a Christmas as the Cottagers.

Fulham and their away following have completed another arduous journey, this time to Humberside to take on Hull City.

The lengthy Boxing Day journey to Cardiff City Stadium proved to be worth it with a 4-2 win over Neil Warnock's side.

Slavisa Jokanovic will hope to be at the start of a run of form that can replicate last season's play-off push as they face a Hull City side beginning to stabalise. They drew against Derby on Boxing Day and are looking for a second win since Nigel Adkins took charge.

So wherever you are, relax and follow all the latest updates from this afternoon's match.