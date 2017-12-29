Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hull City welcomed back two ex-Manchester United strikers to training this week in Will Keane and Frazier Campbell.

The former has been out for more than a year and it is expected to be at least another month before the 24-year-old is considered for a first team place.

Campbell however, is back in contention for the festive fixture against Fulham, as is attacking midfielder Evandro.

Nigel Adkins did confirm that Jon Toral and Kamil Grosicki are doubtful for Saturday’s game after they were both substituted in Hull's Boxing Day draw with Derby.

The former Southampton manager said: "Toral got a few good kicks on Saturday so he’s not training today and because of that he is a doubt for the weekend. Kamil hasn’t trained today so he’s a doubt for Saturday as well."

"We’ve done a training session this morning with them not involved and we’ve put players in different positions in order to deal with that so it’s not an issue.

"They came off during the game, so they’ve not trained today but it was nice to see Fraizer Campbell, Evandro and Will Keane get involved in the training session today and Tyler Hamilton as well.

“For Campbell and Evandro, it’s early to say whether they will be involved on Saturday. Obviously we have two games very close together now so the big pleasing thing is that both of them were on the training ground and the attitude of the players has been brilliant.

“I’ve got them on the training ground so fingers crossed we can get them in consideration for the games.”