Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has vented his frustration at his side not turning opportunities into 'dangerous situations'.

Despite dominating possession against Sunderland last weekend, the London side fell to a 1-0 defeat and produced half as many shots on target as the Black Cats and less shots overall.

The Serbian manager noted that his side were not just missing the shots they had but failing to be threatening in the last third.

The former Maccabi Tel Aviv manager said: "I don’t know how many times we are in the box and how many times we bring the ball into the last third and cross in the six yard box without anybody touching the ball

"This is not a shot but it is still a situation that we miss, not only against Sunderland but we take nine corners and ten against Birmingham and we didn’t create many dangers, so we don’t create any dangerous situations.

"For another side we try find some solution in short corners or bring a little bit different - our delivery of the ball is correct - but we are not dangerous and we always suffer after this situation in offensive transition.

"Now when we are talking about so many things, we have created many things for score more goals, for shoot more times and for be less time in our box.

"When we arrive in final box, we need to be more concentrated and show quality in this situation and finish the action and don’t offer the people so much space like we offer in last few games."

Lucas Piazon is in his second week working back with the squad and has a chance of being involved against Barnsley on Saturday.

He scored the equaliser in a 40 minute cameo against Reading before getting injured in the following match against Leeds United.

Jokanovic said that the 23-year-old - who he signed on loan for a second season - could help Fulham find what they've been lacking in front of goal

He said: "Yes, perhaps, Piazon shows us in the past that he can be really useful player for us. It’s not question about only one player where we are talking about one guy solving all this problems, we can talk about strikers to solve this.

"For another side, Lucas Piazon, after hard time behind of him, shows he is comfortable on the pitch, we must check him too for when he starts compete but he shows great spirit and ambition and desire to get back as early as possible to be part of the team."