Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic responded to speculation linking him to the vacant Swansea City role and insisted he was happy with the Championship side.

Jokanovic's stock will have rose in Wales after a comprehensive 4-2 victory over Cardiff as the Cottagers inflicted the Bluebirds' first home defeat of the season.

(Image: Olly Greenwood/PA Wire)

Swansea would provide the Serbian with a Premier League opportunity but after a 5-0 defeat to Liverpool on Boxing Day, the Swans lie at the foot of the table with only 13 points from 20 matches.

Fulham on the other hand are only one point shy of where they were at the same stage last season - a campaign in which they reached the play-offs.

The ex-Watford boss said: "I am working with my team, I am happy with where I am, my job is here and not with another side, but if somebody is interested in myself then I must be happy."

The former Chelsea player refused to be drawn when asked if he was aware of any interest from the top flight team, however.

He said: "I am thinking only about my team and preparing my team for the next game.”