The future of Fulham's Ryan Fredericks is up in the air, with Stoke City and Swansea both sniffing about the right back, while QPR are Brentford have already completed deals.
Chelsea are once again looking to offload some of their youngsters on loan deals too - and let's not forget to mention the Romelu Lukaku revelations that emerged last night.
In non transfer news, Florian Jozefzoon believes Brentford could compete in the top five of the Championship.
The bizarre nature of transfers
The big story in England is the fact that voodoo played a part in Romelu Lukaku’s move to Manchester United
Farhad Moshiri revealed that he made a huge push to keep the Belgian out of the clutches of the Red Devils but ultimately failed.
Quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Mr Moshiri said: “For Romelu I assure you I did whatever was humanly possible. If I tell you what we offered him you won’t believe what we did and we then offered him a better deal.
“With his agent came to Finch Farm to sign the contract Robert (Elstone) was there, everything was in place and a few reporters were outside.
“Then, somehow, during the meeting they said he called his mother and said he was on a pilgrimage in Africa or somewhere and he had a voodoo and he got this message that he needs to go to Chelsea.
“I got close to Rom, I like the boy, he’s a good boy, and I used all my charm to keep him and I just flatly failed.
“We lost money on that. To buy Rom now would be £120million. The issue was his brain had gone. He was in LA and he wouldn’t come back.
“What can you do? Alex Ferguson couldn’t keep Ronaldo. He got one more year out of him then he left. Suarez had to bite a few players.”
