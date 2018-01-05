Happy Friday to you all!
It may only be the fifth day of the month, but the January transfer window has already flown open as our west London clubs look to get their business done early.
Brentford have already completed the signing of Emiliano Marcondes, while QPR have offloaded Yeni Ngbakoto on a permanent deal to Guingamp, and Sean Goss on loan to Rangers.
Exclusive: Slavisa Jokanovic tells Fulham to back him or sack him amid furious transfer row
We'll have all the latest from our London clubs, while also keeping you in the loop with the latest goings on from up and down the country.
Of course we want your input as well, so get in touch with your thoughts on the latest goings on!
Ryan Sessegnon
Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly joined the race to sign Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon, according to The Mirror.
They join both Tottenham and Manchester United in the hunt for the 17-year-old, who is turning heads after establishing himself as a key player for the Cottagers.
Big transfer news from Liverpool
Some huge transfer news coming out of Merseyside this morning.
Midfielder Emre Can has reportedly reached an agreement to join Juventus this summer.
According to Sky Italy, Liverpool had trying to persuade the Germany international to stay beyond the end of his current deal which expires in the summer, but Can has opted for a move to Serie A.
Transfer rules state that a player is free to discuss terms with non-domestic clubs within six months of the end of his contract.


It’s already been a frantic start to the morning on the transfer front; so we’ll keep you posted of all the latest transfer news and gossip from our west London clubs and beyond.