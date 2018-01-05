The video will start in 8 Cancel

West Ham are reportedly preparing to offer former QPR defender Steven Caulker a trial to reignite his career.

The former Swansea City defender left Loftus Road in December after a mutual agreement with the club, allowing him to discuss terms over a move elsewhere.

However, according to reports in The Sun, the Hammers are looking to offer the defender an opportunity to get his career back on track.

Caulker is undoubtedly a defender of huge quality, but after a difficult few years his career hangs in the balance.

Sunderland and Leeds United have also been linked with a move for the defender, but it remains to be seen whether a concrete offer will materialise from any of the parties involved.

