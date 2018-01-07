Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swansea and Stoke have both been linked with moves for Fulham full-back Ryan Fredericks, who has six months left on his contract.

Fulham and Fredericks are in talks over a new deal at the Cottage but reports in the Daily Mail are suggesting that the two Premier League strugglers are interested in moving for the full back as they strive for Premier League survival.

Stoke, who have just sacked manager Mark Hughes, and Swansea, who have just hired Carlos Carvalhal, are fighting for their lives in the Premier League and Fredericks is reportedly seen as one of the men who can help keep them in the division.

However, no bid has been forthcoming as yet for Fredericks, while Fulham are adamant that they want to keep hold of all of their first team stars and remain hopeful the 25-year-old will sign a new deal.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .