Rangers and Middlesbrough are being linked with moves for Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald by the Sun.

The national paper reckon the two clubs, along with Sheffield Wednesday, are all keen on the 29-year-old Scotsman who they reckon will be available for £1.5million.

That's despite the same paper claiming Fulham had put a £7m price tag on his head in the previous transfer window when Nottingham Forest were after his signature.

McDonald has made 23 appearances for Slavisa Jokanovic's side this season and has ever been an ever present for the side, being named vice-captain by the head coach at the start of the season.

Speaking in the summer, McDonald told GetWestLondon : "I don't think so - you never know in football, anything can happen at the last minute but I don't think so.

"It's gone a little bit quiet at the moment and I can't imagine anything will happen if I'm honest with you, which is fair enough.

"I'm happy here and enjoy my football here and I have no desire to leave just now and I'm really enjoying myself at Fulham."

