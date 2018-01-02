The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR's Yeni Ngbakoto is close to finalising a permanent move to Guingamp, according to a reputable French reporter.

Loic Tanzi, who works for RMC Sport, Tweeted the news to his 14,000 followers that the attacking midfielder is set to join the Ligue 1 side on a three-and-a-half year deal, with the move set to be completed imminently.

According to the GWL sources, the move was meant to go through today, but due to a small delay now looks set to go through on Wednesday.

Before Christmas, the Guingamp president Bertrand Desplat confirmed his interest to Ouest-France, saying: "We know him, and he is indeed a good player, even if there are plenty of other good players out there”.

The DR Congo international has struggled to force his way into Ian Holloway's plans this term, being limited to just five Championship appearances this season.

Get West London have the club the club for confirmation.

You can view Loic Tanzi's Tweet below.