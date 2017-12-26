The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR could be about to offer Conor Washington in an attempt to sign Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott, according to HITC.

The Northern Ireland international has struggled to adapt to life in the Championship, having scored just 12 goals in 81 appearances for the club.

It's a stark contrast to the form he showed for the League One side, scoring 15 in 31 games before signing for the Hoops in January 2016.

(Image: GetWestLondon)

Peterborough are likely to be keen on a move for Washington, who could provide a suitable replacement for in-demand striker Jack Marriott.

The Daily Mail reported that the R's, Sunderland and Aston Villa could be willing to make a move if Peterborough were willing to do a deal for around £2.5m

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

The striker has spent much of his career on loan to the likes of Woking, Gillingham and Carlisle United, but since moving to Luton in 2015 has enjoyed a rapid rise.

Marriott has scored 18 goals in 31 appearances so far this season, and with QPR desperate to improve their attacking line, some form of part exchange deal could be the ideal solution.