QPR and Fulham target Samas Ghoddos has been the subject of ‘concrete bids from England’, as well as Spain and Italy, according to reports.

The striker, who plays for Ostersunds in Sweden, had been speculatively tipped with a move to Loftus Road, with the west London club reportedly having a £1.9m bid rejected over the summer.

Ghoddos has gone from strength to strength since, starring for his side in the Europa League, a run which will see them face Premier League side Arsenal in the last 32 of the competition in February.

However according to reputable Swedish publication Expressen, Ghoddos has been the subject of ‘concrete offers’ from England, and could yet make a move in January.

Speaking to Sydvenskan about his future, Ghoddos said: “Yes, there are currently, maybe ten clubs. It’s more than interest.”

Whether QPR are realistic contenders for his signature is a huge question mark, but it’s certainly one to keep an eye on as the transfer window reopens.