Brentford are keen on signing Limerick winger Chiedozie Ogbene, who has also caught the eyes of Chelsea and Aston Villa.

The Irishman has a year left on his contract and the Bees are thought to be leading the way in the race to sign Ogbene.

The 20-year-old, who can play on either wing, has been on trial with the Blues recently, while Aston Villa have been mulling over a bid as well.

When asked about rumours linking him with a move to Villa, Limerick boss Neil McDonald said in December: "I've no comment to make on that."

Brentford are yet to make a move in the winter window, with Emiliano Marcondes' January move to Griffin Park being agreed and announced in July.

The Bees, who were dumped out of the FA Cup by League Two side Notts County, are at home to Bolton Wanderers this weekend.

