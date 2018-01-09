Another day in the life of the transfer window.
We're now heading into day nine as the January window starts to heat up, with rumours flying about the place left, right and centre.
The future of Fulham's Ryan Fredericks is up in the air, with Stoke City and Swansea both sniffing about the right back, while QPR are Brentford have already completed deals.
Chelsea are once again looking to offload some of their youngsters on loan deals too - and let's not forget to mention the while Philippe Coutinho transfer.
We'll have all the latest goings on, from all our west London clubs, the Championship and indeed the world, right here throughout the day.
There's bound to be more transfers to come as January really starts to hot up.
Key Events
Does being knocked out of the cup really help?
Fulham, QPR and Brentford ALL went out of the FA cup at the third round stage this weekend, but does that really help them to concentrate on the league?
Well, despite the usual cliches from players and managers, we’ve taken a look at the numbers and come up with our conclusion.
No, no it doesn’t.
Spurs star to head on loan?
There will be quite a few loan deals done this window, and it looks like Burnley, the Premier League’s surprise package, are getting in on the act.
According to L’Equipe, Tottenham’s Georges-Kevin Nkoudou is set to join the side on loan.
Would he have been a good signing for one of our west London clubs?
Right, let’s get going, and first we turn our attentions to SW6 where Fulham’s U23s were in action against Aston Villa last night.
The side won 3-1, but what’s worth looking at is that both Jordan Graham and Rafa Soares were in the starting XI, while Yohan Mollo was no where to be seen.
George Williams, who has also rarely been involved in the U23 squad this, also featured - he was made available for loan in the summer, will any clubs take him this winter?
Welcome to day nine!
Welcome to day nine of the 2018 January transfer window!
So far, we’ve had the long-awaited arrival of Emiliano Marcondes to Brentford, QPR have offloaded two players and Fulham have had a bit of a rant.
Who doesn’t love the window?!
There’s definitely more to come so stay with us throughout the day as we bring you all the latest rumours and gossip from west London.