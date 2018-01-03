The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR's Sean Goss is on a verge of a loan move to Rangers until the end of the season and is undergoing a medical according to the BBC .

The 22-year-old ex-Manchester United youngster has only made 6 appearances for the Rs since making the move to Loftus Road in January 2017.

German-born Goss was bought for £100,000 from Exeter's academy by the Red Devils before moving to London for around the £500,000 mark.

The defender is keen for first team football with Rangers' Bruno Alves being injured and the chance Fabio Cardoso departs Ibrox this month Graeme Murty will be keen to find reinforcements.

Rangers fly to American on Friday to participate in an 8-team tournament called the Florida Cup, that includes that likes of Corinthinians and Atletico Miniero, as part of a winter training camp.