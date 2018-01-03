The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR have offloaded Yeni N'Gbakoto to French side Guingamp for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old joins the French Ligue 1 side after spending one and a half seasons at Loftus Road, a period that saw him make 36 appearance for the west London side.

Before Christmas, the Guingamp president Bertrand Desplat confirmed his interest to Ouest-France, saying: "We know him, and he is indeed a good player, even if there are plenty of other good players out there”.

The DR Congo international has struggled to force his way into Ian Holloway's plans this term, being limited to just five Championship appearances this season and returns to French football having arrived at QPR from FC Metz in the summer of 2016.