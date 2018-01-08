Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Northampton Town boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has explained the reason for cutting Matt Ingram's loan spell short.

The former Wycombe man had originally agreed to spend the season with the Cobblers, but the former Chelsea man decided to end it early after completing the signing of Richard O'Donnell on a free transfer from Rotherham United.

Explaining Ingram's departure to the Northampton Town website , Hasselbaink said: “Matt has done really well for us and we would like to thank him for his efforts.

“It is never ideal having a loan player as your goalkeeper as you always run the risk of losing a player who is on loan, so we wanted to investigate the possibility of making a permanent goalkeeper signing.

“We have been able to progress that and are delighted to be able to bring Richard in, and so the natural conclusion of that is that Matt will return to his parent club with our thanks and best wishes.”