Half of Fulham fans think signing a striker is the most important thing the club can do this month as the January transfer window opens.

In a poll on Twitter, we asked fans what the most important January signing would be, and 53% of you believe nothing is more important than the signing of a striker.

Out of a choice of four, a striker came out top with 53%, while a new centre back only got 28% of the vote - with 15% of you thinking a left back is the most important bit of business and 4% believing a new goalkeeper needs to be signed.

However, the head coach expects the club to sign three players in the January transfer window, with a striker, a centre back and a left back all high on the priority list for Fulham.

Early last week, Slavisa Jokanovic said: "I need three positions, I need three players, I expect we're going to find three. All our supporters and if you follow Fulham know what we need, I don't need to repeat what we need.

"I must respect my players too. It's so easy to find this information, I'm not going to tell you!"