Slavisa Jokanovic has said that Fulham have no plans to sell Ryan Sessegnon after he bagged another brace as the Cottagers beat Ipswich Town 4-1.

Sessegnon got his third goal in three games as the Whites scored three goals in seven minutes against Ipswich after the away side had taken the lead at the Cottage.

Rumours are aplenty about the 17-year-old's future, but Jokanovic has said that he has no information that Fulham wish to sell the wonderkid and he hopes he'll be part of his squad for the rest of this season, and next season too.

He said: "In all the press conferences I must speak about Ryan Sessegnon.

"Yes, Sessegnon is probably the most talented player in this country and this age, his natural physical preparation is amazing and he doesn't have problems for arriving in the box from a far position and at the end, we have opportunity to observe the beginning of one brilliant football career because, for myself, it will be very strange if this player doesn't play in the English national team.

"I don't know if this interesting thing about this player, I can help so much but this kid and the people around him are clever enough, after 50 odd games, he's in a very good situation and we are going to see what people around him and what Fulham will decide.

"Between us, I don't have any information that we want to sell him and for another side I don't want to sell him, I have no intention.

"What I try explain, it's not in my decision, Fulham don't want to sell him, he doesn't say any words and at the end I;m thinking of him in the future for the season what is ahead of us, and for next season too."