Fulham are looking to boost their squad numbers ahead of a play-off promotion push in the January transfer window.

Funds will be limited to bring in players permanently, so the Whites are likely to be looking closely at the loan market.

Southampton defender Matt Targett is one man linked with such a move for the rest of the season, with speculation refusing to go away in regards to Ryan Sessegnon's future.

Below, we have taken a look at attacking positions that Fulham could improve with experience from the Premier League.

These players have had limited game-time this season and are down the pecking order at their respective clubs, so they could reignite their season in the Championship?

CHUNG-YONG LEE

The South Korean international has not had any regular game time in the last three years at Crystal Palace.

Having made his name in England with Bolton Wanderers, Lee can play anywhere across the midfield or in behind a lone striker.

Lee is desperate for games and has been monitored by Championship clubs over a move in the last 18 months.

A move to Fulham could be ideal, as he stays in London, gets a chance to boost his confidence again and be part of a potential promotion campaign.

Furthermore, the 29-year-old is out of contract this summer, so if he impresses then a permanent move could materialise.

SAM BALDOCK

The striker has just returned from a long-term injury on the south coast but isn't likely to be thrown into the deep end so soon in the top flight.

Brighton are in the market for another striker, which limits Baldock's chances even more. He scored 12 times for the Seagulls last year in their promotion season.

He has a wealth of Championship experience, scoring a number of goals in the process also at League One level before that. Brighton isn't too far either, so it would be ideal in terms of location.

Baldock's contract doesn't run out until 2020, so a loan move could give him the chance to play and score goals regularly again until the end of this season.

LEONARDO ULLOA

The Argentine has proven experience at Championship level with Brighton previously and is way down the pecking order at Leicester City.

A loan move until the end of the season would be beneficial, although it could depend on any other exits in Leicester's frontline, with Islam Slimani linked to Watford and Newcastle United.

Ulloa, 31, is mobile for a big man up top and would certainly create problems for Championship defences.

So far this season, he has played just seven times in all competitions. Last year he featured in the Champions League for Leicester. In his two seasons with Brighton, he scored 26 goals in all competitions.

JORDAN MUTCH

Mutch hasn't lived up to his £5.5m price tag in three seasons with Palace and is surplus to requirements. It hasn't been the best move of his career so far and a fresh start is needed.

Similar to Chung-yong Lee, Mutch can play anywhere across the midfield or in a further forward role.

Mutch looked to have salvaged his Palace career last summer with an impressive pre-season, but that was far from the case and he has been left to play in the club's development squad.

Mutch was a big hit with Cardiff City in the Championship previously and also played briefly for Queens Park Rangers. He was on loan at Reading last season.

Mutch is most certainly a confidence player, and Fulham presents an excellent chance to get his career back on track. He is also out of contract this summer at Selhurst Park.

NAKHI WELLS

A big hit at League One and Championship level, Wells signed for Burnley last summer for £5m. But he's hardly played for the Turf Moor outfit and a short-term loan move could benefit him until the summer.

Wells scored 49 goals for in all competitions for Huddersfield inside three seasons while they were a Championship club.

Certainly a clever and nippy striker, he would suit Fulham's style of play and would thrive on the service from the attacking full-backs.

Burnley have included him in their matchday squads in the last month, but he does have four other strikers to contend with in the north-west.