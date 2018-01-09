Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are disagreements between the management team and the recruitment team regarding transfers and the strength of the Fulham side - but fans seem to know exactly what they want.

Over the past week GetWestLondon have been surveying the thoughts, hopes, dreams and fears of what you, the fans, want and expect from the Cottagers this transfer window.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side are out of the FA Cup after defeat to Southampton and are 10th in the Championship - four points off the Play-off places.

With the business end of the season still come to, fans have an appetite for new signings to come in and strengthen the squad as they look to go one better than last season and get into the promised land of the Premier League.

Fulham fans have been answering eight questions on the season so far, who they'd like to see sign and what they think will happen in the coming months.

Here's the results.

How do you think Fulham's season has gone so far?

Fans were asked to mark the season so far out of five - with one being very poor and five being excellent.

And according to those who have answered our survey, the season is bang average as far as they're concerned, with most people giving it a three.

Clearly, there is room for improvement, with Fulham not quite living up to expectations so far, and with them only being four points off the play-offs, there's still time for improvement.

Where do Fulham need to strengthen in January?

Two positions were clear winners here - with 53% of fans thinking Fulham need a striker in January.

36% also want the side to sign a centre back, two positions which Jokanovic is desperate to strengthen in, despite the recruitment side believing the team is strong enough.

There's also 6% that want a full back, interesting as a lot of fans also want to see Ryan Sessegnon pushed further up pitch, something he will only be able to do regularly if Jokanovic gets another left back.

If one player was to sign for Fulham, who would it be?

Fans who then asked who they wanted the club to sign in January, and the vast majority of respondents answered with the same name.

Dwight Gayle.

Answer after answer wanted to see the Newcastle man sign for the Cottagers this January, with many believe the striker is the man the club need to solve their striking woes.

We all know Fulham moved for the player in the summer, but it's looking unlikely at the moment that the move will come off this time around.

Elsewhere, there was a lot of mentions for Aden Flint as the man needed at centre back, while Chris Martin, last season's pantomime villain, gets a few mentions for a shock return to Craven Cottage.

Smaller mentions were included for Ron Vlaar, Leonardo Ulloa, Craig Cathcart, Liam Moore, Kenneth Zohore, Kyle Bartley, Ben Arfa, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Jordan Hugill, Danny Ings, Tammy Abraham and a return for Scott Malone.

Best rumour you've heard?

Most people responded to this with the move for Gayle as the best rumour they've heard so far this window, while keeping Sessegnon was also high on the list.

As we've seen from the entire survey, fans feel the signing of a striker and holding onto their 17-year-old wonderkid as the most important bits of business they can do this winter.

Who should Fulham sell or loan in January?

Whenever there are incomings, there are sure to be outgoings too - and this January transfer window will be no exception to that rule.

The vast majority of respondents felt that Yohan Mollo should be sold or let go as a result of a lack of playing time, while Jordan Graham's loan deal should also be cancelled.

Getting rid of Rafa Soares and Ibrahima Cisse were also high on the list of players to get rid of, as well as Michael Madl, who has barely featured at all, in both senior or U23 games this campaign.

Loan deals for Fulham's youngsters, including Matt O'Riley, Tayo Edun, Luca de la Torre and Steven Sessegnon are also something those that answered the survey would like to see happen.

Unsurprisingly, R Sessegnon wasn't on the list of those to sell, with nearly all of those surveyed wanting him to stay at the club.

Other business that needs attending to?

A pick of the best or most representative responses.

"Buy a full back and play Fredericks further up - his defensive frailty does not allow us to fully unleash Sessegnon."

"Sign a lot of younger players to long term contracts."

"Sign a quality cb and sign Norwood and Piazon on a permanent deal."

"A good strong centre back that is good in the air would make such a difference."

"Make the decision that a 30yr plus old defender can be a good signing if they are proven in the Championship. It won't be an investment to sell on but will be an investment to secure promotion."

"Tie Jokanovic down to another long term contract!"

"Moneyball has been proven to not work in team sports. In baseball, it works because batting is an individual activity. As a huge supporter of the experiment, it has proven to not work in football. Slav needs to be able to get the players he wants."

"Keep Sess and give Fredericks a new contract so he doesn’t walk for free."

