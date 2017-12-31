Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith has admitted that Brentford would like to see Lasse Vibe sign a new deal with the club.

The Danish striker has scored six goals in five games as he returned to form after an injury hit start to the season.

And Smith confirmed that the club and players would be in talks over a new deal.

He said: “Are we trying to keep him? Yes, we'd like to. Our directors of football and his representatives will be speaking. How that goes, we'll see.”

Vibe has scored 30 goals in the Championship since Smith took over in November 2015 and he would love to see the striker, along with Andreas Bjelland and Henrik Dalsgaard, go to the World Cup at the end of the season.

“It's really pleasing. Lasse Vibe has scored the most goals since I took over and it was unfortunate he was injured at the last part of the season,” he added.

“I'm sure he's looking at the World Cup. Him, Andreas and Henrik Dalsgaard will be looking to go to the World Cup in the summer and we'll be backing them.”