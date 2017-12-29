Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alan Judge has revealed that he had a deal in place with Newcastle but knew it wouldn't happen the minute the Magpies saw his medical notes.

Brentford had accepted an offer from Rafa Benitez's side last summer, even though the Irishman was out of action with a broken leg, but a move never materialised.

And Judge never even flew up there for a medical because of it and believed it stemmed from a misunderstanding in the north east.

In an exclusive interview with Thorne In the Side fanzine, Judge revealed: “Yes a fee was agreed. I was sitting at home and got a call from my agent who told me that Brentford had accepted a bid and I just thought ‘oh? fair enough’.

“This was four months ‘after’ the leg break so I was more surprised than anyone that a deal was going through. Brentford were probably thinking ‘we’ve got a lad here with a broken leg so let’s cash in’, I was looking at it thinking they were odds on to be promoted so it wouldn’t be a bad move – but I knew they were never going to sign me once they looked thoroughly at my medical notes.

“Contrary to what was said, I didn’t leave my couch, I didn’t even bother going up there for the medical.

“To be fair to Newcastle, I think they thought I was further on in rehabilitation than I really was but I hadn’t got too excited about it.”

While football is a business, Brentford were also supportive of Judge as a person.

The Irishman has never hidden the fact that he wants to play in the Premier League and be a regular for his country but, when his time at Brentford comes to an end, he will remember how the club looked after him during his darkest days.

He added: “Everyone has been great at the club but the minute I broke my leg, Matthew was at the hospital by my bedside with his family.

“That was nice, nothing about contracts or anything just because he wanted to be there.”

