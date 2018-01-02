Video Loading

Fulham welcome Ipswich Town to Craven Cottage this evening for the first game of 2018 on the back of a successful Christmas period.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side took seven points from their three games over the festive period so far, including a 4-2 away win at Cardiff City.

Ipswich are the visitors this evening, with Fulham winning the reverse leg 2-0 in August, which was the Cottagers' first win of the season with Neeskens Kebano and Rui Fonte bagging a goal each.

Fulham currently sit in 12th place in the Championship at the turn of the year, seven points off Leeds United in the play-off places and Jokanovic will hoping to start the year off with a win against Mick McCarthy's Ipswich.

We'll have build-up, team news and live updates right here throughout the evening.

FULL TIME: Fulham 4-1 Ipswich

Wow, what a seven minute turnaround that was!

Fulham get 2018 off to a flying start with a 4-1 victory

Five minutes added on

We’ve got five more minutes added on here - enough for three goals?

Sessegnon comes off to a standing ovation

Sessegnon is replaced by Soares, and the Cottage arises to give the 17-year-old a standing ovation

Chance for Cairney

Cairney curls one goalward but Bialkowski is equal to it

GOAL! Kamara makes it four! 4-1

Fulham are ruthless!!

The home side break and Kamara smashes home via a deflection!

GOAL! Sessegnon makes it three! 3-1

It’s two for Sess!

Cairney slaloms into the box and he’s there at the back stick to poke it home

GOAL! Kamara puts Fulham ahead! 2-1

There’s the turnaround!

The ball drops to Kamara in the box, he swivels and slots home!

GOAL! Sessegnon equalises! 1-1

There’s the equaliser! Lovely ball in from Kamara sees Kebano somehow miskick, but it comes back to Sessegnon who nods home!

Piazon in the book

Piazon goes into the book for a dive

Piazon comes on for Fulham

Piazon enters the fray and replaces Ojo

Side netting from Ojo

Ojo hits the side netting now as Fulham continue to attack

Yellow for Ream

Ream receives a yellow for a shove on his marker

Sub for Ipswich

Iorfa is on for Celina as Ipswich look to defend their lead

RED CARD! Ipswich down to ten

Spence and Kamara clash off the ball and the Ipswich man sees red from Mr Stroud

Norwood now fires wide

Johansen hits a free kick at the wall, but the ball is recycled by Fredericks and Norwood’s touch beats his man before he fires wide

Ojo hooks one over

Ojo is the first to hook one over the bar in the second period - Fulham really need to start working Bialkowski

PEEP! Fulham 0-1 Ipswich

Fulham get us back underway, no changes from the look of things

Got to question Bettinelli

No excuse here - Bettinelli has to do better

HALF TIME: Fulham 0-1 Ipswich

There’s the half time whistle - Fulham have dominated but the away side lead

GOAL! Ipswich take the lead

Garner connects with the free kick and nods it home as Bettinelli comes out and crashes into the striker

Ipswich sub

Ward also comes off injured and is replaced by Sears

Golden chance for Kamara

Kebano gets down the left and puts a lovely ball into the box for Kamara, who just needs to prod it home, but he misses it completely and the chance gors begging

Fulham sub

Ayite is forced off with what appears to be an injury and is replaced by Kebano

Norwood now fires over

Norwood is the latest to have a go as he fires a free kick from 30 yards out goalwards, but it’s over the bar

Ojo now fires wide

Ojo now fires wide as Fulham attack again - it’s one way traffic at the Cottage

Close from Johansen!

Lovely work by Kamara sees him recycle the ball to Johansen who curls just wide

Kamara strike saved

It’s all Fulham and this time Kamara sees his low effort saved well

Johansen fires over

Fulham have a spell of possession which ends with Johansen firing over - good start so far

Early chance for Fulham

Bright start from the hosts as Ojo breaks through the middle and plays Fredericks in down the right - his ball is across the face of goal but there’s no one to meet it

KICK OFF - Fulham 0-0 Ipswich

We’re underway at the Cottage as Ipswich kick off towards the Hammersmith End