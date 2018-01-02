Fulham welcome Ipswich Town to Craven Cottage this evening for the first game of 2018 on the back of a successful Christmas period.
Slavisa Jokanovic's side took seven points from their three games over the festive period so far, including a 4-2 away win at Cardiff City.
Ipswich are the visitors this evening, with Fulham winning the reverse leg 2-0 in August, which was the Cottagers' first win of the season with Neeskens Kebano and Rui Fonte bagging a goal each.
Fulham currently sit in 12th place in the Championship at the turn of the year, seven points off Leeds United in the play-off places and Jokanovic will hoping to start the year off with a win against Mick McCarthy's Ipswich.
We'll have build-up, team news and live updates right here throughout the evening.
Key Events
FULL TIME: Fulham 4-1 Ipswich
Wow, what a seven minute turnaround that was!
Fulham get 2018 off to a flying start with a 4-1 victory
Five minutes added on
We’ve got five more minutes added on here - enough for three goals?
Sessegnon comes off to a standing ovation
Sessegnon is replaced by Soares, and the Cottage arises to give the 17-year-old a standing ovation
Chance for Cairney
Cairney curls one goalward but Bialkowski is equal to it
GOAL! Kamara makes it four! 4-1
Fulham are ruthless!!
The home side break and Kamara smashes home via a deflection!
GOAL! Sessegnon makes it three! 3-1
It’s two for Sess!
Cairney slaloms into the box and he’s there at the back stick to poke it home
GOAL! Kamara puts Fulham ahead! 2-1
There’s the turnaround!
The ball drops to Kamara in the box, he swivels and slots home!
GOAL! Sessegnon equalises! 1-1
There’s the equaliser! Lovely ball in from Kamara sees Kebano somehow miskick, but it comes back to Sessegnon who nods home!
Piazon in the book
Piazon goes into the book for a dive
Piazon comes on for Fulham
Piazon enters the fray and replaces Ojo
Side netting from Ojo
Ojo hits the side netting now as Fulham continue to attack
Yellow for Ream
Ream receives a yellow for a shove on his marker
Sub for Ipswich
Iorfa is on for Celina as Ipswich look to defend their lead
RED CARD! Ipswich down to ten
Spence and Kamara clash off the ball and the Ipswich man sees red from Mr Stroud
Norwood now fires wide
Johansen hits a free kick at the wall, but the ball is recycled by Fredericks and Norwood’s touch beats his man before he fires wide
Ojo hooks one over
Ojo is the first to hook one over the bar in the second period - Fulham really need to start working Bialkowski
PEEP! Fulham 0-1 Ipswich
Fulham get us back underway, no changes from the look of things
Got to question Bettinelli
No excuse here - Bettinelli has to do better
HALF TIME: Fulham 0-1 Ipswich
There’s the half time whistle - Fulham have dominated but the away side lead
GOAL! Ipswich take the lead
Garner connects with the free kick and nods it home as Bettinelli comes out and crashes into the striker
Ipswich sub
Ward also comes off injured and is replaced by Sears
Golden chance for Kamara
Kebano gets down the left and puts a lovely ball into the box for Kamara, who just needs to prod it home, but he misses it completely and the chance gors begging
Fulham sub
Ayite is forced off with what appears to be an injury and is replaced by Kebano
Norwood now fires over
Norwood is the latest to have a go as he fires a free kick from 30 yards out goalwards, but it’s over the bar
Ojo now fires wide
Ojo now fires wide as Fulham attack again - it’s one way traffic at the Cottage
Close from Johansen!
Lovely work by Kamara sees him recycle the ball to Johansen who curls just wide
Kamara strike saved
It’s all Fulham and this time Kamara sees his low effort saved well
Johansen fires over
Fulham have a spell of possession which ends with Johansen firing over - good start so far
Early chance for Fulham
Bright start from the hosts as Ojo breaks through the middle and plays Fredericks in down the right - his ball is across the face of goal but there’s no one to meet it
KICK OFF - Fulham 0-0 Ipswich
We’re underway at the Cottage as Ipswich kick off towards the Hammersmith End