Fulham welcome Ipswich Town to Craven Cottage this evening for the first game of 2018 on the back of a successful Christmas period.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side took seven points from their three games over the festive period so far, including a 4-2 away win at Cardiff City.

Ipswich are the visitors this evening, with Fulham winning the reverse leg 2-0 in August, which was the Cottagers' first win of the season with Neeskens Kebano and Rui Fonte bagging a goal each.

Fulham currently sit in 12th place in the Championship at the turn of the year, seven points off Leeds United in the play-off places and Jokanovic will hoping to start the year off with a win against Mick McCarthy's Ipswich.

We'll have build-up, team news and live updates right here throughout the evening.