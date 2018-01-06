Fulham welcome Premier League strugglers Southampton to Craven Cottage as the FA Cup takes centre stage.
Slavisa Jokanovic's side made it to the Fifth Round of the world's most famous cup competition last season having beaten Cardiff at this stage and Hull City at the Cottage.
They went out to Tottenham, where Harry Kane scored a hat-trick to send the Cottagers out, and this year they face Premier League opposition once again.
After Jokanovic's outburst, it will be interesting to see if that has any effect on his team selection today as he looks to prove to the recruitment team at the club that his squad is not strong enough to mount a challenge for promotion this season.
Southampton team news
Fulham team news
Fulham have arrived
Pick your starting XI
Match stats
- Fulham will be hosting Southampton in the FA Cup for the first time since a third round replay in January 1999, when Barry Hayles scored a 85th minute winner at Craven Cottage.
- The Cottagers have lost three of their last four FA Cup games at home against opposition from a higher division (W1), although they picked up a 4-1 win against Hull City in the fourth round last season.
- Southampton have progressed past lower league opponents in 17 of their last 18 FA Cup ties, although the last two occasions have seen the Saints taken to a replay.
- Each of Southampton’s last six FA Cup third round matches (excl. replays) have seen both teams score, with 25 goals scored in total (4.2 goals per game).
Welcome to the Cottage!
Welcome back to the Cottage for this afternoon’s FA Cup game between Fulham and Southampton.
The league takes a back seat today as Slavisa Jokanovic’s side look to cause somewhat of an upset and knock out Premier League opposition in the world’s most famous cup competition.
We’ll have team news shortly, as well as live action of the tie.