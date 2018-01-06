Fulham welcome Premier League strugglers Southampton to Craven Cottage as the FA Cup takes centre stage.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side made it to the Fifth Round of the world's most famous cup competition last season having beaten Cardiff at this stage and Hull City at the Cottage.

They went out to Tottenham, where Harry Kane scored a hat-trick to send the Cottagers out, and this year they face Premier League opposition once again.

After Jokanovic's outburst, it will be interesting to see if that has any effect on his team selection today as he looks to prove to the recruitment team at the club that his squad is not strong enough to mount a challenge for promotion this season.

