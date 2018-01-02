Fulham welcome Ipswich Town to Craven Cottage this evening for the first game of 2018 on the back of a successful Christmas period.
Slavisa Jokanovic's side took seven points from their three games over the festive period so far, including a 4-2 away win at Cardiff City.
Ipswich are the visitors this evening, with Fulham winning the reverse leg 2-0 in August, which was the Cottagers' first win of the season with Neeskens Kebano and Rui Fonte bagging a goal each.
Fulham currently sit in 12th place in the Championship at the turn of the year, seven points off Leeds United in the play-off places and Jokanovic will hoping to start the year off with a win against Mick McCarthy's Ipswich.
We'll have build-up, team news and live updates right here throughout the evening.
Cairney concern
Something to keep an eye on
Warm ups well under way
The warm ups are well underway with just under 20 minutes to go until kick off here - McDonald and Kalas moving well in the warm ups
Big threat to unbeaten 2018 run..
Richard Osman has been on Twitter and seems worried about Fulham’s unbeaten 2018 going up in smoke tonight...
Ipswich Team News
And here’s the visitors:
Fulham team news
Here’s how Fulham line up:
Scene is set
It’s a lovely evening under the lights at the Cottage
The form ahead of tonight
Here’s how both teams look heading into tonight’s game - Fulham unbeaten in three
Pre-match facts
Here are the pre-match facts ahead of this evening’s game:
- Fulham have won their last three Championship meetings with Ipswich, winning 2-0 at Portman Road earlier this campaign.
- Since losing 10-1 at Craven Cottage on Boxing Day 1963, Ipswich have lost only once in five league visits (W2 D2), though that defeat came last season.
- Fulham have only conceded one goal in their last three home league games (W3) – keeping two clean sheets – having gone 18 matches without one prior to this run.
- Ipswich have lost eight of their last 11 away matches in all competitions (W2 D1).
- The Cottagers have lost six of their last nine league matches played in January (W1 D2).
- The Tractor Boys, however, have picked up one win in their last 26 away matches played in January in all competitions, a 3-1 win at Millwall in 2015.
Welcome to the Cottage
Welcome to Craven Cottage ahead of Fulham’s first game of 2018 as they welcome Ipswich to the Cottage.
We’ll have all the build up, team news and match action right here throughout the evening.