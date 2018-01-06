Fulham welcome Premier League strugglers Southampton to Craven Cottage as the FA Cup takes centre stage.
Slavisa Jokanovic's side made it to the Fifth Round of the world's most famous cup competition last season having beaten Cardiff at this stage and Hull City at the Cottage.
They went out to Tottenham, where Harry Kane scored a hat-trick to send the Cottagers out, and this year they face Premier League opposition once again.
After Jokanovic's outburst, it will be interesting to see if that has any effect on his team selection today as he looks to prove to the recruitment team at the club that his squad is not strong enough to mount a challenge for promotion this season.
We'll have team news, build-up and match updates right here throughout the day.
FULL TIME: Fulham 0-1 Southampton
Fulham go out of the FA Cup to Southampton - a poor showing
Four minutes added on
We’re into the final four minutes here
Wide from Norwood!
Norwood heads wide - it’s all Fulham but they don’t look like scoring
Odoi should score
Oh dear - McCarthy spills the ball and it drops to Odoi, but he half volleys his effort over
Sub for Fulham
AK47 is on to replace Fonte
Southampton hit the bar
Stephens is free at the back stick and all he has to do is nod home, but he somehow rattles the cross bar!
Southampton sub
Boufal, who has looked lively, is off and replaced by Nathan Redmond
Piazon miskicks!
Piazon arrives at the back post but he misses the ball! Meanwhile, Kalas is off for Ojo
Better from Fulham!
That’s a bit better, the ball finds its way to Norwood who should strike first time, but he takes a touch and eventually the effort is saved by McCarthy
Sub for Fulham
Kebano comes on to replace McDonald
Button makes a good stop
Johansen has the ball nicked off him in the middle and Saints break, but Button makes a good save
Yellow for McDonald
McDonald slides in on Long and takes him down - yellow card for the Scotsman
PEEP! We're back underway!
We’re back underway at the Cottage - Fulham giving Southampton too much respect in that first half, need to up the antics a bit if they want a result
Half time thoughts
HALF TIME: Fulham 0-1 Southampton
The referee brings a poor half to an end - Fulham much too slow on the ball to cause problems
Poor half this
This has been a poor half and not one that will live long in the memory - the crowd is quiet here and something needs to happen to wake the place up
GOAL! Southampton take the lead, 1-0
There’s the opener! A mix up in defence and Ward-Prowse is there to tuck home from yards out
Wide from Ward-Prowse
Southampton break, but Ward-Prowse fires his strike wide of Button’s post
Lovely skill from Odoi
Odoi does well to pick out a lovely Norwood pass and cut into the middle, but then spoils it by passing into touch
20 minutes gone
20 minutes gone here and it’s starting to become a decent cup tie - Fulham enjoying a lot of possession
Good from Fulham!
Good move from Fulham - Johansen picks out Sessegnon’s run with a ball through the middle, he turns and lays it off to Piazon whose strike is blocked
Close from Fulham
Piazon breaks down the right and pulls the ball back, but it’s just a tad behind Sessegnon who was arriving in the box
GOA... NO!
Southampton think they’re ahead as Long blasts past Button, but the Irishman is offside!
Fredericks wins a free kick
Fredericks wins the ball and charges out from right back and wins a free kick
Quiet early stages
Very quiet in the early stages here, with both sides having a bit of possession each
PEEP! We're underway!
We are underway at the Cottage as Southampton kicks us off!
Here come the sides
The teams are out here at the Cottage - we’re moments away from 3pm on the best weekend of the footballing year
Ten minutes till kick off
We’re ten minutes away from kick off on the best weekend of the football calendar - I reckon Fulham can pull off an upset here today, I’m going for a 2-1 victory over the Saints
Fulham are out for their warm up
The home side are out for their warm up, with half an hour to go until kick off - cameras all focused on Ryan Sessegnon
Your thoughts on the side
Your thoughts on the side