Fulham welcome Premier League strugglers Southampton to Craven Cottage as the FA Cup takes centre stage.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side made it to the Fifth Round of the world's most famous cup competition last season having beaten Cardiff at this stage and Hull City at the Cottage.

They went out to Tottenham, where Harry Kane scored a hat-trick to send the Cottagers out, and this year they face Premier League opposition once again.

After Jokanovic's outburst, it will be interesting to see if that has any effect on his team selection today as he looks to prove to the recruitment team at the club that his squad is not strong enough to mount a challenge for promotion this season.

We'll have team news, build-up and match updates right here throughout the day.

FULL TIME: Fulham 0-1 Southampton

Fulham go out of the FA Cup to Southampton - a poor showing

Four minutes added on

We’re into the final four minutes here

Wide from Norwood!

Norwood heads wide - it’s all Fulham but they don’t look like scoring

Odoi should score

Oh dear - McCarthy spills the ball and it drops to Odoi, but he half volleys his effort over

Sub for Fulham

AK47 is on to replace Fonte

Southampton hit the bar

Stephens is free at the back stick and all he has to do is nod home, but he somehow rattles the cross bar!

Southampton sub

Boufal, who has looked lively, is off and replaced by Nathan Redmond

Piazon miskicks!

Piazon arrives at the back post but he misses the ball! Meanwhile, Kalas is off for Ojo

Better from Fulham!

That’s a bit better, the ball finds its way to Norwood who should strike first time, but he takes a touch and eventually the effort is saved by McCarthy

Sub for Fulham

Kebano comes on to replace McDonald

Button makes a good stop

Johansen has the ball nicked off him in the middle and Saints break, but Button makes a good save

Yellow for McDonald

McDonald slides in on Long and takes him down - yellow card for the Scotsman

PEEP! We're back underway!

We’re back underway at the Cottage - Fulham giving Southampton too much respect in that first half, need to up the antics a bit if they want a result

Half time thoughts

HALF TIME: Fulham 0-1 Southampton

The referee brings a poor half to an end - Fulham much too slow on the ball to cause problems

Poor half this

This has been a poor half and not one that will live long in the memory - the crowd is quiet here and something needs to happen to wake the place up

GOAL! Southampton take the lead, 1-0

There’s the opener! A mix up in defence and Ward-Prowse is there to tuck home from yards out

Wide from Ward-Prowse

Southampton break, but Ward-Prowse fires his strike wide of Button’s post

Lovely skill from Odoi

Odoi does well to pick out a lovely Norwood pass and cut into the middle, but then spoils it by passing into touch

20 minutes gone

20 minutes gone here and it’s starting to become a decent cup tie - Fulham enjoying a lot of possession

Good from Fulham!

Good move from Fulham - Johansen picks out Sessegnon’s run with a ball through the middle, he turns and lays it off to Piazon whose strike is blocked

Close from Fulham

Piazon breaks down the right and pulls the ball back, but it’s just a tad behind Sessegnon who was arriving in the box

GOA... NO!

Southampton think they’re ahead as Long blasts past Button, but the Irishman is offside!

Fredericks wins a free kick

Fredericks wins the ball and charges out from right back and wins a free kick

Quiet early stages

Very quiet in the early stages here, with both sides having a bit of possession each

PEEP! We're underway!

We are underway at the Cottage as Southampton kicks us off!

Here come the sides

The teams are out here at the Cottage - we’re moments away from 3pm on the best weekend of the footballing year

Ten minutes till kick off

We’re ten minutes away from kick off on the best weekend of the football calendar - I reckon Fulham can pull off an upset here today, I’m going for a 2-1 victory over the Saints

Fulham are out for their warm up

The home side are out for their warm up, with half an hour to go until kick off - cameras all focused on Ryan Sessegnon

Your thoughts on the side

Here’s what you think of the team today