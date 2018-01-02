Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brace a piece from Ryan Sessegnon and Aboubakar Kamara ensured Fulham came from 1-0 down to beat Ipswich Town 4-1, with four goals in seven minutes.

Slavisa Jokanovic made two changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Hull City on Saturday, bringing in Oliver Norwood and Kamara for Kevin McDonald and Tomas Kalas.

Kamara had the best chance of the first half when Neeskens Kebano got down the left and put the ball on a plate for the striker in the six-yard box, but he missed it completely and the chance went begging.

Ipswich took the lead, however, when Garner got in front of Marcus Bettinelli to nod home a free kick in the 45th minute, although Jordan Spence saw red for a challenge on Kamara in the second half.

But Fulham got their equaliser when Kamara put a lovely cross into the box, which Kebano somehow mis-kicked back to Sessegnon who nodded home.

And Kamara turned goalscorer to tuck home minutes later as Norwood's striker fell to his feet, while Sessegnon got his second after Cairney slalomed into the box and found him at the back stick.

And AK47 got his second as Fulham tore through once again - this time his strike taking a deflection to beat Bialkowski.

Here's how we rated the side:

Bettinelli 5: Didn't have anything to do in the first half but should've done better with the opener after Garner got in front of the keeper to nod home.

Fredericks 7: Was solid down the right and attacked the Ipswich left back constantly.

Sessegnon 8: Attacked down the left at will thanks to Ipswich allowing Fulham to come onto them. Followed the ball in well to nod home the equaliser. Right place right time for his second.

Odoi 7: Played well at centre back yet again and did what he had to do well.

Johansen 7: Looked better and much more at home in his central midfield role. Got on the ball and drove Fulham forward in the second half.

Cairney 8: Tried to pull string in the midfield but wasn't as influential in the first half. Brilliant piece of skill to slalom his way through the Ipswich defence for the second.

Ayite 5: Didn't really get into the game too much before he was forced off with an injury in the 34th minute.

Ream 7: Was solid in the heart of defence, putting in a number of crunching challenges in the rain.

Norwood 7: Did well in the holding role and cut out a number of attacks, despite some early nerves with a horrid back pass in the first half.

Ojo 6: A constant threat and Fulham's best attacking outlet in the first period but was unable to find a breakthrough before being replaced by Piazon.

Kamara 9: Got himself into some good positions in the box early on in the game. One of his better games where he was a real pain for the defence, not to mention a lovely cross for the equaliser. Took his goal well.

Subs -

Kebano 8: Looked sharp when he came on and set up the best chance of the first half. Did well in the build up to the Fulham goals in the second half.

Piazon 6: Didn't have the impact he would've wanted on the game but it was good to see him get more minutes.

Soares N/A: Not enough time to get a score.