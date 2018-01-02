The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford have made two changes for their trip to league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers as Dean Smith shuffles his pack.

Kamo Mokotjo comes into the team in place of Josh McEachran, while Ollie Watkins is restored to the XI in place of Florian Jozefzoon.

Elsewhere, Emiliano Marcondes comes onto the bench in place of Alan Judge, with the Bees receiving international clearance in time to play him.

Wolves, on the other hand, have made one change as Ryan Bennett comes into the side in place of the suspended Danny Batth.

Wolves: Ruddy, Doherty, Douglas, Bennett, Neves, Boly, Coady, Costa, Jota, Saiss, Bontini.

Substitutes: Norris, N'Diaye, Cavaleiro, Gibbs-White, Enobakhare, Vinagre, Hause.

Brentford: Bentley, Bjelland, Yennaris, Watkins, Mokotjo, Woods, Sawyers, Vibe, Barbet, Mepham, Canos.

Substitutes: Macleod, Jozefzoon, Maupay, McEachran, Emiliano, Clarke, Daniels