The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford's winning run in the Championship came to an end as Wolves claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Ruben Neves, Barry Douglas and Diogo Jota all scored for the runaway leaders in the second half.

The Bees, meanwhile, failed to muster a shot on target and Smith's biggest disappointment was how they failed to threaten the Wolves goal.

Dean Smith said: “No complaints about the result. They were the better team and showed their quality. We matched them at times.

You can have your say on how the boys performed with our interactive player ratings system.

All you have to do is give each of the players a rating out of 10 using the sliders below and we’ll gather your votes.

Don’t forget to check back and see if others agree with your views and we will reveal the winner later in the week.