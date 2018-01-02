Good evening and welcome to GetWestLondon's live coverage of Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford.

The Bees have had an excellent Christmas period, winning all three of their games. They claimed 2-1 wins over Norwich City away and Aston Villa at Griffin Park, while Sheffield Wednesday left TW8 with nothing after the Bees inflicted a 2-0 defeat onto them.

Wolves, on the other hand, are looking to go 12 points clear at the top of the Championship with victory tonight. Nuno Santo's side have been described at the best side in the second tier by a variety of Brentford employees, including Dean Smith and Ryan Woods.

So it promises to be an exciting encounter between two sides who like to play football on the deck.

