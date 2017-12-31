Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford will go into 2018 with renewed optimism after three wins on the spin but 2017 has had its moments of highs and lows.

There have been historic wins, some disappointing losses and leads thrown away on the pitch.

Of it, there was also progress on Lionel Road and, after 15 years of waiting, the Bees could be in a new stadium very soon.

Players joined and players departed as they always do and the year will be remembered, overall, as a positive one for the club.

Below, GetWestLondon reporter Tom Moore has highlighted the 23 days that have defined Brentford's 2017.

January 7 – Jota returns

Brentford's regulation 5-1 win over Eastleigh was of secondary importance as Jota returned to action at Griffin Park with just under half an hour remaining.

It had been a year since the Bees saw the popular Spaniard who had gone on loan to Eibar in 2016.

(Image: Paul Burgman/Press-Photos.com)

But the club announced his recall on December 30 and, by coming on the pitch, Jota silenced all rumours surrounding his future due to FIFA regulations about clubs he can play for in a season.

It also saw the first appearance in the senior side for young Chris Mepham but more about that later.

January 27 – Jozefzoon signs

Brentford made their first signing of the January window as Florian Jozefzoon joined the club on an 18-month contract.

The Dutchman's arrival came too late for the FA Cup clash with Chelsea but he had a chance to make his debut a few days later against Aston Villa.

January 31 – Hogan departs, Canos returns, Villa beaten

After a month long transfer saga involving the striker which had seen him receive calls on the eve of games saying a bid was imminent, Hogan finally departed for Aston Villa.

It was ironic that the Bees were facing the Villans that very evening and a brace from Lasse Vibe and a Nico Yennaris goal gave Brentford a 3-0 victory, leading to jokes that Villa had signed the wrong striker. It was also the Bees' first ever win over the Midlands club.

To sweeten the pill for Brentford fans a familiar face returned in Sergi Canos, this time on a permanent deal.

If anything, it was a relief for all involved that the transfer window had closed.

March 18 – Burton 3-5 Brentford

The Bees produced some of their worst minutes of football in the first half and then followed it up with some of their best in the second.

Having taken the lead through Sergi Canos, the Bees then gifted Marvin Sordell a brace and Cauley Woodrow scored a free kick.

However, Vibe and Canos scored early in the second half to level the scores with the Dane making it 4-3 in the closing stages and Jota rounded off the win to take the Bees to 50 points and secure Championship safety.

April 22 – Brentford 3-1 QPR

Ian Holloway had said that Brentford had been regressing in his pre-season predictions for Sky as he tipped them to be relegated.

How, the Bees proved him wrong by playing Rangers off the park with a scintillating performance.

Jota was the star as he ripped Jake Bidwell to shreds on the right flank, scoring what turned out to be Brentford's goal of the season.

May 7 – Brentford 1-3 Blackburn

It wasn't the way Brentford wanted to finish the season but Blackburn needed the points in their bid to survive.

They got what they came for in terms of the victory but results elsewhere confined Rovers to the drop.

May 23 – Signing number one

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

Henrik Dalsgaard agreed a deal to move to Brentford as the Bees made their first foray into the transfer market.

With Maxime Colin's contract talks proving difficult, it showed that the west Londoners meant business this summer.

May 24 – Luke Daniels joins

While this deal wasn't greeted with much fanfare it did show a glimpse at how the Bees would operate as it paved the way for Jack Bonham to go out on loan to Carlisle.

July 7 – Mokotjo through the door

Brentford have been long-term admirers of Kamohelo Mokotjo and finally got their man through the door at Griffin Park. The Bees also started their pre-season friendly programme at Aldershot and the Jota departure rumours started to take hold as well.

July 14 – Maupay joins

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Brentford got their much needed striker as Neal Maupay agreed a deal to join the club, turning down Brighton in the process.

It gave Dean Smith options in the forward line with the Frenchman set to rival Lasse Vibe for a role up front.

July 18 – Watkins wows fans, with one exception

In arguably the biggest transfer coup of the summer, Ollie Watkins completed his move to Brentford.

The Bees had been trying to sign him for the past 12 months and finally got their man in through the door.

It's been money well spent with Watkins seen as one of the Championship's leading players already this season.

The deal did make one fan slightly poorer though.

July 21 – Marcondes signs on

I thought Brentford fans were excited by Watkins' signing but what Marcondes has done ahead of his move has them looking forward to seeing him in the red and white.

A fans' favourite already and he hasn't even officially joined the club yet.

August 5 – Sheffield United 1-0 Brentford

Brentford fans were optimistic going into the season but they were dealt a blow as Sheffield United claimed a 1-0 victory and few would have realised how long that wait for win number one would take.

August 11 – Lionel Road plans revised

Brentford announced that they were going to be making changes to the design of their new ground at Lionel Road.

The move in itself was controversial amongst the fanbase with the idea of a lower capacity making some unhappy.

The day ended with a 2-2 draw against Bristol City; a game the Bees had dominated bar two silly errors that led to the Robins' goals.

August 30 – Dean departs

Harlee Dean's time at Brentford came to an end as he was sold to Birmingham City. The defender had been a good servant for the club, winning the player of the season award in 2016/17. He spoke to GetWestLondon after his departure was confirmed to talk through the move.

However, with the Bees in the relegation zone there was unrest in the fanbase and things would only get worse.

August 31 – Two more go

(Image: Paul Burgman, Paul Burgman, bcfc.com)

Jota and Maxime Colin became the next two players to leave the club as they both went up the M40 to Birmingham. Colin also spoke to us after his move.

The Spaniard had been in fine form in the second half of the previous season but was not at that level at the start of this campaign due to the speculation.

Colin had served the club well at right back and it led to some harsh, in this reporter's opinion, criticism of the club for how they went about their business.

September 23 – Bolton 0-3 Brentford

Brentford finally registered a W and it came thanks to three fine goals as Yoann Barbet, Nico Yennaris and Ollie Watkins found the net.

It was a much needed tonic for Brentford fans who had been concerned by the club's start.

November 1 – Birmingham 0-2 Brentford

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

For all the west London derby victories, you'll have to look hard to find a sweeter triumph for the Bees this season.

After Blues signed three players, Brentford went to St Andrews and came back with all three points.

Harlee Dean's comments, which he said were misinterpreted, were used to remind him at all times of the differing fortunes of the two clubs.

November 14 – Denmark reach the World Cup

There's a strong chance of some Brentford representation in Russia after Denmark qualified for the World Cup finals. Andreas Bjelland played 90 minutes and Christian Eriksen inspired the Danes to a 5-1 win over the Republic of Ireland to end John Egan's dream.

November 27 – Throwing leads away reaches peak annoyance

Dean Smith grew frustrated of the constant questions regarding the Bees' record at dropping points from winning positions.

However, they came in abundance after Brentford threw away two points at QPR as two stoppage time goals saw Rangers rescue a point they scarcely deserved.

December 2 – Bouncing back

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Smith needed a win and Fulham provided a stern test, taking the lead through Neeskens Kebano.

However, goals from Sergi Canos, Romaine Sawyers and Ollie Watkins gave the Bees victory.

December 7 – Lionel Road plans approved

A big moment off the pitch came when Hounslow Council accepted Brentford's changes to their Lionel Road design. A big moment in 2018 will be when they start building the new ground.

December 30 – Mepham's rise as year ends on a high

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Brentford ended 2017 with three wins in a row and a new hero in Chris Mepham. Coming into the side at Norwich after John Egan's head injury, there were concerns about how the Bees would cope defensively.

They were answered emphatically as the Welsh U21 international barely put a foot wrong at Carrow Road and followed it up with equally impressive performances against Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.

Seeing his continued rise is something to look forward to in 2018.