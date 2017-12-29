Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR look set for the most physical of challenges as they prepare to face Millwall at The Den this evening.

It’ll be the Hoops’ third game in six days, meaning it’s possible than Ian Holloway will look to shuffle the pack for the clash in South London.

Ian Holloway made just one change for the clash with Ipswich on Boxing Day, with Bright Osayi-Samuel being replaced by Jordan Cousins, who was arguably one of QPR’s best players on the day at Loftus Road.

QPR team news ahead of Millwall clash at The Den

With such an intense fixture list, squad players such as Grant Hall, Ryan Manning, David Wheeler, Conor Washington and Matt Smith will all be hoping to get an opportunity to impress at The Den, but with the team performing well in the last two games, Ollie may well look to keep changes to a minimum.

But who would you like to see start at The Den this evening? Have your say using our team selector tool!