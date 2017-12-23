The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR will go into the clash with Bristol City Brimming with confidence following last week's overdue away win at Birmingham.

The victory was the club's first in six this season, but they'll face a tough challenge to make it back-to-back wins against a side fresh from their Carabao Cup heroics against Manchester United midweek.

Ollie will be delighted to have no new injury concerns going into the game, with Nedum Onuoha and Grant Hall both in contention to start at Loftus Road.

QPR manager Ian Holloway looking to emulate Bristol City boss as he prepares to welcome Manchester United's conquerers

The game does come too soon for James Perch and Joel Lynch, while Jamie Mackie serves the final game of his three-match ban.

But who should Ian Holloway select to take on the high-flying Robins?

Have your say using our team selector widget! Be sure to share your teams on Twitter so we can compare.