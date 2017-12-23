The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR are reportedly in discussions with French side Guingamp over a January move for Yeni Ngbakoto.

According to French publication Ouest-France, the attacking midfielder is one of a number of players being targeted by the Ligue 1 side, who are currently struggling with injuries in attacking areas.

The DR Congo international has struggled to force his way into Ian Holloway's plans this term, being limited to just five Championship appearances this season.

Speaking to Ouest-France about the speculation, Guingamp president Bertrand Desplat said: "We know him, and he is indeed a good player, even if there are plenty of other good players out there”.

Reputable French publication L'Equipe reported on Wednesday that the side were considering making a move for the 25-year-old, who attracted interested from Toulouse, Angers and Renne over the summer.

A move was thought to be close, however Ngbakoto was keen to fight for his place at Loftus Road, but having struggled to stake a claim, a move in January seems ever-more likely.