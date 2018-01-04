The video will start in 8 Cancel

Highly-rated Premier League referee Michael Oliver will be the man in the middle as Fulham take on Southampton in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Oliver, who usually officiates in the top flight of English football, was selected to be part of UEFA Elite Group of Referees this year and has officiated Champions League matches, as well as the U17 World Cup final in 2015.

He was in charge of the Manchester Derby on December 10, where he booked Ander Herrera for diving - something which Jose Mourinho called a 'clear penalty'.

In 22 appearances in all competitions this season, Oliver has handed out 85 yellow cards, five reds and has awarded seven penalties.

Meanwhile, the linesmen will be Daniel Robathan and Nick Hopton, while Gavin Ward will be the fourth official.