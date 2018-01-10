Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Championship has been hailed as the hardest second division in the world by none other than Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Brentford, despite having one of the smallest budgets in the league, and Fulham are in the top half of the table, while QPR are comfortably clear of the bottom three.

Bristol City gave the Premier League champions elect a scare in the Carabao Cup first leg with only a late Sergio Aguero winner giving City a 2-1 advantage going into the return trip to the west country.

And, arguably the best manager in the world, has been impressed by the quality of England's second division.

“All credit to Bristol,” said Guardiola. “You can't knock out four teams from the Premier League without being well-organised and having nice players.

“It will be tough in Bristol. We lived that against Huddersfield last season, against Wolves, and if we go to Cardiff [in the FA Cup] it will be so tough.

”The Championship is probably the hardest second division in the world because there are 46 matches and play-offs later, so I have a lot of respect. It's why there are a lot of shocks in the cups.”

Brentford ace Florian Jozefzoon has also said similar in an interview with Dutch website Voetbal Zone.

He said: "Yes, I think so very much, there are so many teams that try to play football here, the lesser teams go for the second ball, of course, but there are many clubs that want to play football.

“I also think that this competition is underestimated. this competition may change often, but it is just a good competition."

He added: "Certainly, it is no less than the Eredivisie, I do not dare to say exactly which places we would be competing in the Eredivisie, but we could end up high with Brentford, but the results so far have not been enough, but we have a really good group that can compete for a place in the top five, both in the Eredivisie and here in the Championship."

