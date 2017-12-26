The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has claimed that the expectation at Brentford is just to stay in the Championship, while discussing former Bee Scott Hogan's struggles.

The Bees have finished in the top half of the division in each of the last three seasons, claiming a play-off spot in 2015.

And he believes the increased expectations at Villa Park have played a part in Hogan struggling to find the net.

“I think it’s hard, no disrespect to Brentford, Barnsley, but this is a different kettle to those clubs where there’s no real expectation,” he said.

“Staying in the division is probably the expectation, with that they can flourish.

(Image: Alistair Wilson)

“But when you come to Aston Villa you are under the pump, under the cosh, under the spotlight straight away, big demands.

“That’s what playing for this club is, big club, big expectations - that becomes difficult for people, two or three have found it difficult.

“But we’ve seen with Hourihane, how he’s picked up and done well, but we hope Scotty can do that too.”

Hogan and Bruce are at Griffin Park tonight as Brentford take on Aston Villa.