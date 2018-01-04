Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic is no stranger to outbursts in the transfer window since his arrival at Fulham - it seems one can't pass without the head coach saying something about them.

His first summer saw him name check Craig Kline when talking about how the club needed a centre back, while January 2017 saw Jokanovic wheel out his infamous 'we are not a train station' line after Chris Martin had gone on strike.

It's fair to say that outbursts and the transfer window go hand-in-hand at Craven Cottage, and although some though the club may have turned a corner after the sacking of Kline, today's outburst regarding the strength of the squad shows it's the same old story at the moment.

We've taken a look back at what Jokanovic has had to say in previous transfer windows.

Summer transfer window, 2016

After a 2-2 draw with Cardiff in August, Jokanovic name checked the now-sacked Kline in his post match press conference as the man responsible for failing to secure a centre back, something the head coach felt was an important addition (and still does).

It was the first time he had mentioned Kline by name and set a scene of what was to come over the next year as Jokanovic and the recruitment department continued to butt heads.

He said at the time: "I don’t think we need a striker but the position I want to improve is centre-back but this is not in my hands.

“I am not an important person in terms of recruitment, I have lost many players in the nine months behind me.

“Ask Craig Kline because I do not handle this side of the business, in the end the decision is not in my hands.

“I am not frustrated by I am a little bit surprised.

“He is a very important person in the club but nobody knows him.

“He should come from backstage and explain what we are doing in the football club."

January transfer window, 2017

This window saw Chris Martin refuse to play for Fulham as he tried to get his loan spell at the club cut short so he could return to his parent club Derby.

It led to one of the most famous, or infamous, Jokanovic quotes to date, as he made sure Martin knew that Fulham wasn't a train station and that he would not be returning to his parent club.

Martin eventually started to play for Fulham again but eventually returned to Pride Park in the summer.

Here's what Jokanovic said that time: “We expect Chris Martin to be available to work tomorrow. He is a Fulham player until the end of the season.

“I am not sending Chris Martin back to Derby. He will stay with us and he will respect the contract.

“We are not a train station — you cannot get out where you want. I don’t know if he’s going to play for Fulham but he’s not going to play for Derby.

We need to check this situation but I don’t have any intention of making our rivals any stronger.

“He stopped in training but I have information from the medical staff that he is available to play. He decided to take a day off.”

Summer transfer window, 2017

This time Jokanovic was back hitting out at the recruitment policy after it was revealed that the club was willing to sell Sone Aluko - someone the Fulham boss felt was vital to his team.

Despite his reservations about selling the Nigerian forward, the club went ahead and sold Aluko to Reading in a reported £7.5million deal in August.

The 49-year-old spoke to the press after the pre-season defeat to Wolfsburg, stating it would be a big mistake to sell Aluko, showing once again that the head coach and recruitment department don't see eye to eye on matters.

He said: "I have to fight for Sone Aluko, because around me is some news that we are thinking about selling him.

"If we do this, it will be a big mistake for my team. If we want to be better, we need to bring quality people into our squad."

