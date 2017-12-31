Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic was unhappy with his side's performance as he felt the opening period came down to a lack of energy.

The Serbian manager, while pleased with his team's turnaround, was clearly frustrated that the same animation was not shown in the first half.

Fulham made a double substitution after forty minutes as they went into the break 2-0 down thanks to goals from Jarrod Bowen and Nouha Dicko.

The Cottagers were completely bewildered by the high pressing game that Hull confronted them with.

The ex-Watford boss was unhappy with how his side dealt with the adversity and wouldn't accept fatigue as an excuse

He said: "We didn't find energy, people say we can be tired. I use same team like last game when we played against Cardiff where I made only one change.

"If we are tired, why are we tired at the beginning if we are not tired at the end. If we played five more minutes we would have won the game.

"It's simple we didn't find enough energy, we didn't feel comfortable on the pitch because we didn't control enough ball, we played so slowly and the ball is bouncing. I

we made I don't know how many unnecessary fouls in the first forty five.

"We find this situation with penalty early, it's simple: try and score one goal, then try and score a second. Step by step, stay with eleven players on the field and everything is possible. This is important for us how my players react in a complicated situation in the second half. We played well but we started late."

Fulham have blown hot and cold of late - giving Sunderland their first home win in a year but then beating Cardiff 4-2 on Boxing Day.

Jokanovic is keeping his focus simple in combatting this, with a primary focus on recovery for Tuesday's game against Ipswich.

He said: "There's so many games in front of us, Ipswich will be a complicated game for us, it's many challenges, we know how Mick McCarthy organises his team.

"We will definitely need energy for this game, we must be solid. I expect we will find space or gap to refresh our body to be available for Tuesday's game against Ipswich."