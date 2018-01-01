Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Glenn Loovens held his hands up after Sheffield Wednesday were beaten by Brentford and admitted a 2-0 scoreline was about right.

The Bees, after a slow first 20 minutes, turned on the style and Lasse Vibe's goal gave them the lead and the Owls were grateful to Joe Wildsmith to keeping the scoreline at 1-0 as he made two key saves from the Dane and Ryan Woods.

Florian Jozefzoon made the game safe in the second half and Loovens admitted Wednesday got what they deserved on the day, absolutely nothing.

He said: “We got beaten by the better side at Brentford. They played well and fully deserved it, they created chances and the scoreline of 2-0 was about right.

“They always seem to show that movement against us, people running off each other and they are a difficult side to play.

“We were still in the game at 1-0 down after our goalkeeper kept us in the game – and then after half-time we changed things around a bit and it was better, more crosses. But it wasn’t our day.”