Carlisle's on-loan goalkeeper Jack Bonham was handed praise for his "wonderful" save that helped his side earn an FA Cup replay after a 0-0 draw with Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Bonham, on loan from Brentford for the rest of the season, produced an instinctive save to deny Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu.

Wednesday's interim manager Lee Bullen admitted:"It was a wonderful save and, credit to Carlisle, they defended resolutely and made it difficult for us to break them down."

Veteran defender Clint Hill was making his 650th career appearance and he played a key role in the Carlisle defence.

"You could see Clint's experience in there, alongside the other two central defenders," said Bullen.

"We simply could not break down the barrier of the 'keeper and the post."

Bullen, in his final game as interim boss, was referring to a second half effort by Lucas Joao which hit the post.

He said: "We played some good stuff at times. Looking at some of the other FA Cup results the main thing is we are still in there.

"Our first half performance was good, but we never got a break in front of goal. We knew we would be up against a resolute defence. The second half was more open and we allowed Carlisle a bit more space and they gave it a go."