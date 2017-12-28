Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sergi Canos still has to pinch himself about his wonderstrike at Reading two years on from his miraculous goal.

Ryan Woods had already scored an absolute pearler from 30 yards, which would have taken some beating to win goal of the season. It didn't even win goal of the game!

The Ginger Pirlo, though, did pick up the assist with a long crossfield ball to the Spaniard. Canos' control took the ball away from Paul McShane before his next touch sent him past Michael Hector and his shot was lashed into the bottom corner.

Canos said at the time: “It wasn’t me. I don’t know who made that strike. I may have scored that with U16 or U18 but that’s not senior football. This is senior football.

“It was to celebrate the extension of my loan (from Liverpool) for the rest of the season. I’m very happy here.”

Even now, when seeing the goal again two years on it is still a moment that is hard to sink in for the Spaniard.

“We were watching it in the physio room before,” he said on the second anniversary of the strike.

“Every time I look at it, I don't believe it's me. I think it's a top player but then realise that it's me.”

Canos would love to add to his solitary goal this season, which he scored against Fulham, when the Bees take on Sheffield Wednesday but three points is all he cares about.

“I would like to score more but I'm not getting the luck but I hope it turns around and I can score on Saturday,” he added.

“I love scoring but it's all about the three points. The best thing is Romaine is scoring and Lasse is scoring again.

“Even if Dan Bentley scores, if we get the three points that's the most important thing.”

He then joked: “Dan has a good strike and our pitch is not the biggest so we could try.”