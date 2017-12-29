Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford fans provide the fuel that burns the passionate fire in Sergi Canos, the Spaniard has admitted.

The 20-year-old is a firm favourite with the supporters at Griffin Park and it is a relationship that has been reciprocated by the forward.

And Canos hailed the impact of the supporters and described the feeling of having the fans standing up and believing in the team.

He said: “It is very important. I've always said that when the fans are with the team, we play better. They play a big part in our game.

“When everyone is standing and singing it gets everyone involved. When we see people standing up and believing in us, that's what drives us I think.”

The supporters have a number of songs they sing about Canos, one to the tune of Hey Baby and another to Last Christmas.

And it's the latter that is the Spaniard's personal favourite.

The Brentford star added: “My favourite is the Christmas one they made. It's amazing. My cousins were singing my song in a Christmas video. It's actually amazing.”

Canos has never had any problem with the fans, with Norwich supporters backing him during his difficult time there.

And he paid tribute to the Canaries fans for their support, as well as applause when he returned to Carrow Road last Friday.

He explained: “I have a big respect for the fans in Norwich as they always messaged me on Twitter and cheer me up when I wasn't playing.

“The problem in Norwich was one that everyone knows. At Brentford, the fans make a big part in my football.”